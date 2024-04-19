Dulloo flags off heritage walk in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 18

On the occasion of World Heritage Day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday flagged off a heritage walk from Shri Ranbir Singh (SRS) Library, Kachi Chawni, to Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex in Jammu.

The walk, organised by the Culture Department in association with the district administration, was joined by various civil servants including Principal Secretary, Culture, Suresh Gupta; Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Deepika Sharma; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; besides civil society members, hundreds of students and other citizens of Jammu city.

The Chief Secretary termed J&K as a treasure trove of rich heritage and culture saying that such events renew people’s sensitivity towards protection of this significant aspect of our culture. He said it takes collective efforts to preserve the heritage and all have a role to protect it for the posterity.

“Many of our sites are also on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list for their overall significance for the world heritage. Visit to such sites enriches one about the value of these places besides creating awareness about their uniqueness and aesthetics,” said Dulloo. He exhorted upon the students to read and visit such places to have better idea about J&K’s rich cultural past.

The Principal Secretary raised awareness about the history of cultural assets of SRS Library and Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex. He also threw light on the importance of preservation and protection of heritage and called upon all the participants to support such measures taken by the department.

World Heritage Day is also known as the International Monuments and Sites Day being celebrated across the world in recognition of the work carried out by International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). The day aims to increase awareness about the importance of diversity of cultural heritage and preserving it for the generations to come.

