Election Commission should tell people why no elections in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, June 6
Omar Abdullah, former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to demonstrate courage by explaining why Assembly elections have not been conducted in Jammu and Kashmir.
Omar raised concerns about the potential pressure faced by the ECI and urged the panel to be transparent on the issue.
“Is there any pressure on the Election Commission to avoid holding elections? It would take courage for the Election Commission to acknowledge if they are under pressure. Something seems suspicious,” he said while speaking to reporters outside the party headquarters here. He emphasised that the ECI should provide a clear timeline for the elections.
