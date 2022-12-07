Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K’s Shopian

Srinagar, December 7
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Watho area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said during the operation, the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, ensuing a gunbattle between the two sides.
There were no reports of any casualty so far, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi
AAP wins 134 of 250 wards, BJP 104; Congress reduced to just...
BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll
It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close co...
RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive
Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh questioned by SIT
Moosewala’s parents had stated that people from music indust...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu urges Centre to step in and bring culprits to book
‘Punjab has become a gangland… daily murders are taking plac...