Fake profile of JU VC created on WhatsApp

Jammu, December 11
Miscreants have created fake profile of the Vice-Chancellor of University of Jammu, Professor Umesh Rai, on a messaging app.
A month ago, fake profile of J&K Director General of Police was also created by miscreants. It has been learnt that the miscreant behind the act was sending messages to the faculty members and officials of the university from the number associated with the fake profile.
Senior officials of the varsity have asked the faculty members not to pay heed to the messages sent by the fake profile and block the sender. Last month a fake WhatsApp profile of DGP RR Swain was created by miscreants, who were sending messages to police officials.
