Former constable wanted in triple murder, drug trafficking case arrested

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 9

A former cop, who is wanted in a triple murder and drug trafficking case, was arrested by the police on Monday evening. The accused has been identified as Sadeeque Ali, who was a police constable and is involved in crimes in different parts of Jammu division. He was absconding after jumping bail during his trial before the court of the Additional Sessions Judge in Jammu.

Ali is a key accused in the triple murder case registered in 2021 in Arnia police station and was also found to be involved in drug trafficking with the chargesheet already submitted to the court, said police sources.

He was granted bail during the trial during which he went missing. Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Arnia police station conducted a raid and arrested him here, they said. Two constables, including Ali and Bhupinder Singh, were involved in a firing incident in which three people identified as Sabar Chowdhary, Arif Chowdhary and Babar Chowdhary, all residents of RS Pura tehsil were killed.

The crime was committed following a dispute over a piece of land and cash. Four persons have already been arrested in the case.

