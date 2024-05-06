Kupwara admn promotes voter awareness through art

ANI

Kupwara, May 5

Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Kupwara district administration in North Kashmir organised a grand live art exhibition as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative.

This vibrant event at TRC Kupwara showcased live painting, calligraphy, and sculpture, aiming to ignite awareness and education among voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The event was organised by Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang Kondbarao Pole in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and other officers.

By intertwining creativity with civic responsibility, the exhibition provided a dynamic platform to engage the community in the electoral process. Through live demonstrations of various art forms, attendees were not only visually captivated but also intellectually stimulated, fostering a deeper understanding of the significance of their voting rights.

The fusion of art and civic engagement underscored the administration’s commitment to fostering an informed and empowered electorate. As participants immersed themselves in the creative ambience, they were simultaneously encouraged to reflect on their role in shaping the democratic landscape, thus amplifying the spirit of democracy in Kupwara.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Kupwara #Lok Sabha