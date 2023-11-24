Ladakh ADGP tours LAC areas to assess security

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 23

To assess the security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Eastern Ladakh and evaluate the police infrastructure, ADGP SD Singh Jamwal undertook a three-day visit to the LAC areas. “The purpose was to assess the security scenario in the LAC areas and to evaluate the police infrastructure and welfare of police personnel posted in these strategically important areas,” said a spokesperson of the Ladakh police.

During the visit, Jamwal inaugurated several key initiatives and infrastructures of the police. On the first day, he inaugurated a tourist facilitation centre and a barrack at the Tangtse police post, emphasising the importance of enhancing facilities for tourists.

He inaugurated a tourist transit camp and solar photovoltaic plant at Pangong, showcasing the integration of sustainable practices into policing efforts.

The second day of the visit witnessed inauguration of Type-II Jawan quarters at the Chushul police post. He also inspected greenhouses constructed by the Ladakh police at Chushul, Tangtse and Nyoma.

Jamwal also visited Demchok, Tsaga and Dungti villages where he interacted with ITBP and Army jawans. “He commended all security personnel for their dedication and acknowledged their crucial role in maintaining peace and security in the border areas,” said the spokesperson.

At Hanlay, Jamwal inspected the under-construction police check post. He also inaugurated jawans’ barrack and photovoltaic plant at the Nyoma police station.

Besides, Jamwal interacted with residents of various villages of Changthang region, providing a platform for addressing the concerns of the community. He stressed on the significance of education for young children.

