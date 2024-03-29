Leh DC reviews status of drug de-addiction centre

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 28

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve today chaired a meeting of the district-level committee of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD).

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Leh, Rigzin Sangdup informed the DC about the number of cases they police had registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act and the number of persons arrested related to drug activities.

Assistant Controller, Drugs Controlling Authority, Leh, Nasreen and a representative of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) raised the issue of sale of “cool lip” (tobacco) which is an addictive product sold to children. The officers said in their recent raids, they had seized this product in large quantities. “A overview of the activities to control use of drugs was shared by Dr Padma Angmo, psychiatrist, SNM Hospital,” an official said.

Sukhadeve reviewed the status of the drug de-addiction centre and the drug awareness campaigns being conducted in schools. He instructed the authorities to provide a report on the sale of Schedule-H drugs. In regard to the sale of “cool lip” and cigarettes, he asked the department to submit a report so that he could initiate suitable action.

