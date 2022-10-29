Minister launches Ayush Utsav

PTI

Srinagar, October 28

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on Friday said various development schemes of the Central Government were being successfully implemented in J&K with active support of local people.

Launching Ayush Utsav at the Government Unani Medical College and Hospital (GUMC) at Ganderbal, Sonowal said the schemes were being implemented in a fair manner and all eligible beneficiaries were treated equally. “People in J&K are very happy with the implementation of various central schemes, bringing progress and prosperity,” he said.

According to the Union minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given special attention for the all-round development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been “neglected by successive governments” both at the Centre and in the erstwhile state.