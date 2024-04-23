NC seeks votes for ally Congress in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 22

National Conference (NC) leaders in Jammu are urging their supporters to vote in favour of Congress in Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, where voting will be held in the second phase on April 26. Part of the Opposition-led INDIA bloc, the NC is not contesting from Jammu and has left the seat for ally Congress.

Vikas Sharma, zonal secretary and coordinator of the NC for Jammu Urban, has urged youth studying in different colleges and universities to support INDIA bloc candidate in the ongoing elections. Sharma visited many colleges on Monday and met with students, seeking support for INDIA bloc candidate Raman Bhalla, who is contesting from Jammu constituency.

Sharma said unemployment was at its peak during the rule of the BJP government at the centre and “it is high time to get rid of such an incapable government”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #INDIA bloc #Jammu #Lok Sabha