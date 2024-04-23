NC seeks votes for ally Congress in Jammu

Jammu, April 22
National Conference (NC) leaders in Jammu are urging their supporters to vote in favour of Congress in Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, where voting will be held in the second phase on April 26. Part of the Opposition-led INDIA bloc, the NC is not contesting from Jammu and has left the seat for ally Congress.
Vikas Sharma, zonal secretary and coordinator of the NC for Jammu Urban, has urged youth studying in different colleges and universities to support INDIA bloc candidate in the ongoing elections. Sharma visited many colleges on Monday and met with students, seeking support for INDIA bloc candidate Raman Bhalla, who is contesting from Jammu constituency.
Sharma said unemployment was at its peak during the rule of the BJP government at the centre and “it is high time to get rid of such an incapable government”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health