Pahari singer joins BJP

PTI

Jammu, April 18

A renowned Pahari singer from a border village in Kashmir joined the BJP on Thursday, saying the party has fulfilled its promises, including granting Scheduled Tribe status to his community.

Tariq Pardesi, a resident of Karnah sector Kupwara district, was welcomed into the party fold by the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina in presence of former MP Talib Hussain and senior leader Mohd Iqbal Malik. “The new entrant belongs to the remote border area whose residents are nationalists to the core. They have strengthened the BJP by joining the party in large numbers,” Raina said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Kupwara