Rajouri violence incident not communal: Police

Jammu, April 10

Rajouri police have refuted the reports of communal violence in Galhan area of the district where people entered into a scuffle with each other.

A spokesperson of Rajouri police said due to a prevailing confrontation over a path, some people entered in verbal duel in Galhan area of Teryath tehsil in Rajouri district.

“Verbal duel turned into a scuffle between a few people in which a man received minor injury. Immediately village elders and police intervened and got the matter pacified. People from all walks of life have already attended a meeting after the incident vowing to maintain peace and order,” the spokesperson said.

He said that amid all this, some people shared social media posts that people on way to offer Eid prayers were stopped and beaten. “However, this claim is purely devoid of facts and confrontation over a path dispute has been diverted towards communal issue,” he said.

Police have warned people against spread of such social media posts and stated that strict legal action will be taken against those who will try to disrupt peace by flaring communal tension.

