Rare acceptance, Pak takes back ultra's body

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 5

Pakistan on Monday accepted the body of a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist, who had recently infiltrated into J&K to attack an Army post. This is for the first time in over two decades that Pakistan has accepted a terrorist’s body. Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, had died of cardiac arrest two days ago at a military hospital.

His body was handed over to Pakistan army officials at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. Hussain had received a bullet injury on August 21 in Nowshera of Rajouri while he was attempting to intrude along with a group of terrorists. Others had managed to escape. He underwent a lifesaving surgery and even soldiers donated blood to save his life, officials said.

A postmortem examination was conducted at a government hospital. Hussain had earlier infiltrated into the Indian side in 2016 as well but was released later. He was trained by the Pakistan army in intelligence gathering and Lashkar-e-Toiba to work as a guide for infiltrators.

According to an Army official, this is probably the first instance in more than two decades that Pakistan has accepted a terrorist’s body. Pakistan has a history of refusing to accept the bodies of its nationals involved in terror acts in J&K. Hussain had revealed that Colonel Yunus Chaudhry of the Pakistan intelligence agency had paid him Rs 30,000 in Pakistani currency and sent him for attacking an Army post. (With PTI inputs)

Jawans donated blood to save him