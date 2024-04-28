Rehabilitate villagers affected by land subsidence: Political parties

Naseer Ganai

Srinagar, April 27

Political parties across Jammu and Kashmir today sought relief for nearly 350 persons who have been rendered homeless after land subsidence at Parnote village in Ramban district on Thursday. The parties have also urged the Centre to depute top experts to assess the losses in the area and take measures to prevent occurrence of such incidents in future.

30 houses damaged On Thursday evening, land subsidence occurred on the Ramban-Gool road, affecting Parnote village.

30 houses have been totally damaged, while about 20 have suffered partial damage.

On Thursday evening, land subsidence occurred on the Ramban-Gool road, affecting Parnote village. Sources said due to the incident, 30 houses have been totally damaged, while about 20 have suffered partial damage. There are fears that 10 more houses could be affected if proper remedial steps are not taken, said the sources.

To address the situation, the administration has swiftly taken measures to safeguard the affected area and residents. The National Conference (NC) asked the Centre to depute an expert team to assess the losses and also take steps so that such incidents do not occur in future.

It said the besides damaging houses, the incident had disrupted the power supply as the Kanga receiving station had developed cracks. The NC demanded that damaged houses, power station and the road be repaired so that people of the area may not suffer.

The Peoples Democratic Party requested the government to immediately provide relief to the affected families and also relocate them. “A survey of all vulnerable areas must be undertaken,” it said.

J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool claimed 30 affected families had been shifted to the local panchayat ghar. “How can these 30 families live in one panchayat ghar,” he asked. He said the victims should be shifted to different places and they should be given plots of land to build houses. He said 700-800 metre road had also sunk, impacting a large area. Rasool said the government should take concrete steps to rehabilitate the families.

