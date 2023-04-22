Residents hold protest, raise anti-Pak slogans in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 21

Jammu witnessed protests by different social and political groups against the terror attack.

BJP workers took out a protest march in Kachi Chowni area of Jammu and raised slogans against Pakistan. Another protest demonstration was held by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of J&K Tarun Chugh condemned the attack and said, “The intention of ISI to spread unrest in J&K will not be successful. Those responsible for the attack on the soldiers will not be spared.”

Apni Party also paid floral tributes to the soldiers who died in the attack.

Provincial president of Apni Party, Manjit Singh, said that it was a cowardly terrorist attack on Indian Army at the behest of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, locals from Dhangri village in Rajouri district, which witnessed a gruesome terror attack on January 1 and 2, have blamed intelligence failure for the attack on an Army vehicle that killed five soldiers in Poonch on Thursday afternoon.

Dhangri had witnessed an attack by two ultras who killed five persons on January 1 and two others died after an IED planted by the terrorists went off the following day. The terrorists behind the attack have not been nabbed by the police or Army even after many months.

“It is an intelligence failure where the security forces were not able to know that an attack was being planned by the terrorists against our soldiers” said Dheeraj Sharma, Sarpanch of the village.

He said that it was the work of intelligence agencies to identify and stop a terror attack which occurred in broad daylight.

Another villager Suresh Kumar said, “It is unfortunate that five soldiers who guard our motherland were killed and the police or intelligence agencies had no information about this incident.”