 Search operation in Poonch after suspicious movement : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Search operation in Poonch after suspicious movement

Search operation in Poonch after suspicious movement

Security forces planning large-scale combing exercise in the region

Search operation in Poonch after suspicious movement

Dense forests and natural caves in Rajouri and Poonch make it easy for terrorists to remain out of the clutches of the Army.



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 26

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in Poonch district after security personnel received information regarding a suspicious movement. The operation was launched near the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati area by a joint team of the Army, the CRPF and the police. Multiple villages were searched by the security forces to ascertain if any terrorist was present in the area.

Normalcy claims false, say pandits

  • Panun Kashmir, an organisation of migrant Kashmiri Pandits demanding a separate homeland, has criticised the government for claiming normalcy in J&K despite terror activities.
  • Its chairman Ajay Chrungoo said the recent encounter in Rajouri once again brought to the fore the grim reality that the situation in J&K was different than what was being claimed.

Officials said the search operation was launched in the general area of Behra, Kund, Topa and adjoining areas under the jurisdiction of the police stations of Mendhar and Daradullian, Mangnar, Salani and Uchhad top in Krishna Ghati sector.

On Saturday, a core group security meeting was organised, co-chaired by Lt General Sandeep Jain, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Corps, and DGP RR Swain. The meeting was held to deal with the terrorists operating in Rajouri and Poonch districts. In a recent encounter, five soldiers and two terrorists were killed in Kalakote area of Rajouri.

The security forces are now forming a strategy to start large-scale combing operations in the forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch where at least 20-25 terrorists are believed to be operating and hiding in natural caves. It has been reliably learnt that drones and dog squads will also be deployed in some areas having tough terrain.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Command, during a recent interaction with media in Jammu, had said that it would take at least a year to eliminate all terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch. The Army is leaving no stone unturned to prevent civilian killings like what happened in Dhangri on January 1 when seven villagers were killed by terrorists who had got training in Pakistan.

At least 10 soldiers have sacrificed their lives during search operations this year. Five soldiers died in Kandi forest of Rajouri on May 5 during a search operation when terrorists triggered an IED blast while five others died recently after an encounter broke out in Kalakote. A search operation was launched before the encounter.

While intelligence agencies, the police and the Army have been sharing information with each other regarding the presence of terrorists in the forest areas of the twin districts, the search operations become risky as terrorists take the cover of dense jungles and boulders.

“They fire upon the soldiers searching for them and run into deep forests, causing fatal bullet injuries to security forces. During most of the encounters in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions, soldiers died due to injuries caused when terrorists suddenly fired on them from inside bushes,” said a source in the Army Intelligence.

He said some soldiers laid down their lives while retrieving the bodies of other soldiers in recent encounters in J&K. “A strategy is being formed to identify the precise location of hiding terrorists in forest areas and launch attacks on them,” said the source.

#Jammu #Poonch


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
Comment

Ode to Glancy Medical College

5
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

7
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

8
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

9
Comment Touchstones

Lots to ponder about

10
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...

SKM’s 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Burning of waste heaps continues unchecked in Amritsar, residents suffer

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

Head constable hurt in hit-&-run

Head constable hurt in hit-&-run

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row