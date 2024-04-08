Tailor’s daughter becomes first woman judge from Rajouri district

ANI

Rajouri, April 7

Bhawana Kesar, daughter of a tailor, has become the first woman from Nowshera, Rajouri district, to clear the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Judicial) examination.

Talking about it, Bhawana said, “It is a matter of happiness for my parents that their daughter has come so far. I hope to be an inspiration for others, going forward.” Hailing from a middle-class family, Bhavna’s father runs a small tailor shop in Naushahra Bazaar, while her mother is a homemaker.

After completing her schooling, she completed her BA LLB from Panjab University. “I am delighted that my dream to clear the civil service (judicial) exam has come true,” she said, adding, “My parents worked very hard to support my studies. It didn’t matter that my father is a tailor and my mother a homemaker, as they supported me every step of the way,” she said.

She called on all girls her age and younger to pursue education and never give up on their studies, regardless of the situation around them.

“My message to all the girls out there is to pursue your education and never give up on their dreams, no matter what. They should not fear what’s happening around them and bravely face and overcome all situations that they find themselves in. Everything is easy if one can set one’s mind to a task. Just do it!” she said.

She said that living close to the Line of Control (LoC) is no ‘excuse’ to give up one’s dreams. Nowshera is a district situated close to the LoC.

“I wish more judges from my native district. If you want to accomplish something, you can do it against all odds,” she added.

