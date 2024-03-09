Traffic to remain suspended on Jammu highway

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 8

Traffic will be halted for 14 hours from March 9 to repair the Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban which is witnessing frequent roadblocks for weeks now.

There are many spots on the highway in Ramban where landslides were witnessed after adverse weather conditions. While the landslides were cleared by the authorities, they damaged the road at many places which is forcing the traffic police to allow only one-way movement of traffic on the vital road link.

The administration of Ramban has issued an order in which it has stated that the traffic on highway will be remain shut for 14 hours from 10 pm on March 9 to 12 noon on March 10.

“In view of the requisition received from the Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Ramban, and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace/travellers/drivers, sanction is hereby granted in favour of Ramban NHAI for taking 14 hour traffic haltage from 10 pm on March 9 to 12 noon March 10 for widening of carriageway to 2 lanes at Dhalwas” the order reads.

