Transfer of land for dairy plant approved

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 15

The Administrative Council (AC) has approved transfer of 22 kanals and two marlas of land situated in Estate Devipora, tehsil Tulmulla, district Ganderbal in favour of Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) for establishment of dairy plant.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL) shall be implementing agency for implementation of the Central Sector Scheme, National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) which shall be contributing 90% of the funding under the central sector component, and remaining 10% will be JKMPCL’s share, for execution of the project” an official said.

The project is expected to provide employment and reduce agro-farm wastages and also enhance nutritional value of the produce.

With the decision, approximately 1.5 lakh milk producers will be benefitted in the area and job opportunities for 400 to 500 people will be created.

