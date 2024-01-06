Village defence guard’s body with bullet injury found in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 5

The body of a village defence guard (VDG) with a bullet injury was found in Doda district on Friday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Balwant Singh of Kharangal village in Gandoh tehsil, they added.

Singh was found dead under mysterious circumstances early this morning near his house, a police official informed.

SSP reaches out to public In wake of rising terror incidents in Jammu division, the armed VDGs in Doda district have been asked to remain vigilant and hold day and night patrols in sensitive areas where anti-national elements could be hiding.

Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom met local residents during a public outreach programme event and said the VDGs are the backbone of the security apparatus and will continue to lend a helping hand in controlling the security scenario of the district.

The body had a bullet injury and his government issued rifle was found lying near him.

The body has been shifted to a hospital and the police have launched a probe to ascertain what led to his death

The VDGs have become active in entire Jammu division for past sometime since incidents of terrorism started to rise. The VDGs act as the line of defence in far off areas of Jammu division against terrorists.

In wake of rising terror incidents in Jammu division, the armed VDGs in Doda district have been asked to remain vigilant and hold day and night patrols in sensitive areas where anti-national elements could be hiding.

The decision was announced during a public outreach programme by Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom. The SSP, who had met local residents during an event, said the VDGs are the backbone of the security apparatus and will continue to lend a helping hand in controlling the security scenario of the district.

Guards from Punyalla, Phalshore, Korara, Khankoot, Bhakhna, Mandrana, Dal Mohalla, Sheva, Bhata also interacted with the SSP. They raised demands during the interaction and were given assurance that their concerns will be resolved.

“They were briefed to maintain alertness in their area of operation by conducting day and night patrolling and provide inputs to police if any movement of unknown or suspicious person is noticed by them in their areas. They were also directed to remain in contact with the nearest pickets of police, CRPF amnd Army and remain vigilant in their areas” SSP informed.

The participants including VDGs during the event said that such public outreach programmes in remote areas form a bond between them and security forces and help in resolving any security related issue concerning them.

Similar directions have also been issued in neighbouring Kishtwar district where the VDGs have been asked to remain vigilant. After Rajouri and Poonch, there are inputs that terrorists might try to revive armed insurgency even in Doda and Kishtwar districts.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Doda #Jammu