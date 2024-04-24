Voter awareness programme held in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 23
The Election Commission of India (ECI) organised a mega voter awareness programme under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) at Tulip Garden in Srinagar on Tuesday.
The programme aimed to educate citizens about the importance of voting, voter registration processes and electoral participation.
The Commission will hold a separate review with the CEOs to ensure adequate arrangements at polling stations, including shamiyana, drinking water, fans, and other assured minimum facilities, etc., as per its existing advisory dated March 16, 2024.
