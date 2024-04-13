165 absconding accused arrested by Kapurthala cops in pre-election drive

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 12

As many as 165 proclaimed offenders/absconders were arrested by the district police during the run-up to Lok Sabha elections in a campaign to control fugitives.

On the directions of Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta, a special campaign was launched against anti-social elements to prevent crime in the district, during which, under SP (D) Sarabjit Rai and DSP (D) Gurmeet Singh, the district police nabbed 165 runaway fugitives since January 1 this year.

Speaking about the special campaign, SSP Vatsala Gupta said foolproof arrangements had been made by the district police for conducting the Lok Sabha polls in a peaceful manner.

She said apart from this, two persons, who were serving sentence in jail and went on parole, but did not return, had been arrested. Out of 165 accused arrested so far, eight were booked for serious crimes. She said 13 nabbed absconders were facing charges under the NDPS Act. Similarly, 17 accused wanted in cases registered under the Excise Act and 127 fugitives booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code were arrested during the drive, the SSP said.

She said, “After coordination with the Revenue Department their property details is also being perused so that these could be attached. If an accused goes missing after coming out on bail, then his/ her bail is cancelled. Similarly, properties of accused in NDPS cases are being attached.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala #Lok Sabha