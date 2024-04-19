3 booked for Rs 7.50L fraud

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Mahilpur police have booked three people, including a mother, a daughter and son, for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 7.50 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Gurabaksh Singh, a resident of Namoliyan village, told the police that Baljeet Kaur, a resident of Jandiali, along with her daughter Lovepreet Kaur and son Lakhveer Singh, allegedly defrauded him of

Rs 7.50 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. After registering a case, the police have started probe. oc

Woman among 2 held with drugs

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested two peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from them. The Garhshankar police arrested Paramjit Kaur, alias Matto, a resident of Denowal Khurd village, and recovered 10 grams of heroin and a large quantity of sedative injections from her. The Hajipur police arrested Hrithik Kumar, a resident of Talwara, and recovered 5 grams of heroin from him. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the suspects at the respective police stations. oc

Two held with 3 pistols, 15 bullets

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested two suspects from different places and recovered three country-made pistols and 15 live cartridges from them. The Hariana police arrested Jatinder, alias Aman, alias Nandu, a resident of Lalpur, who was declared a fugitive in a case. The police recovered two country-made pistols and one live cartridge from him. The Mukerian police arrested Nek Ram, a resident of Damtal, and recovered a country-made pistol and 14 live cartridges from him. OC

One held with 10 gm heroin

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10 grams of heroin from his possession on Wednesday night. Jaspreet Singh, DSP, said the arrested suspect was identified as Sanju Malik, a resident of Palahai Gate, Phagwara. He was nabbed at a check-point. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

