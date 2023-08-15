3 more clinics come up in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 14

Three new Aam Aadmi Clinics were dedicated to people on the eve of 77th Independence Day here today.

Over 1.20 lakh patients have already benefited from the existing 38 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district. These ultra-modern clinics have been offering 38 types of clinical tests for free and 94 different medicines to the patients free of cost.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh, along with Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh and District Planning Board chairman Lalita Saklani, inaugurated one of the clinics at Baba Gadhiya locality. The Kapurthala DC, along with AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan and Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh, also inaugurated an Aam Aadmi Clinic on the Phagwara-Khotrra road. He said quality health services would be delivered to people through such clinics free of cost.

With the opening of three new clinics, now 38 such centres would be operating in the district. These clinics would be helpful in easing the burden of patients in government hospitals, the DC said.

The third clinic was inaugurated by AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan, along with Phagwara ADC Nayan Jassal, in the posh locality of Hargobind Nagar in the presence of Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics #Phagwara