AAP a party of dictators, says ex-MP Dharamvir

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 12

Former MP Dharamvir Gandhi on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party was a team of dictators who wanted to rule Punjab from Delhi. He was here to address a rally in favour of Jalandhar Cantonment Congress candidate Pargat Singh here this evening.

Recalling his days as a Patiala AAP MP, Gandhi said, “A day before I was to deliver my first speech in Parliament, AAP leader Raghav Chadha came to me and handed over two papers saying that my speech had been readied by the party. I said I had already prepared a speech on the issues of river waters and drug problem in Punjab. But he insisted that I must go with the script in the papers. When I went through the papers, it had four issues – all related to Delhi. I said I was an MP from Punjab. My people will look forward to listening to my first speech, which by no means can relate to Delhi issues. When he insisted, I tore those pages in front of him.”

Gandhi said, “The party does not like people who can look into the eyes of its leaders and question them back. It wanted only yes men. Since we all including Sucha S Chhotepur, Sukhpal Khaira, Dr Daljit Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Bhai Baldeep Singh always spoke our mind, we all were shown the door.”

He also slammed the PM for destroying the pillars of democracy by his government’s continuous interference into the agencies like ED and the media. He alleged that the Centre was attempting to destroy the communal harmony and cultural diversity. He said that the Vidhan Sabha poll now would be the basis of the 2024 LS election and the voters must cast their vote with caution.