Be cautious while posting on social media, says SSP

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 7

The Senior Superintendent of police (SSP), Bhagirath Singh Meena, has asked individuals operating web and social media channels in Nawanshahr not to propagate fake news on their social media platforms.

Holding a meeting with operators of social media channels, the SSP said social media channels should strictly adhere to the guidelines mentioned in Sections 69 (A) (1) and 79 (3) (B) of the IT Act, 2000, before sharing any piece of information. He said social media channels should propagate correct and fact-based information.

He asked them to counter fake news pertaining any religious community, state, and nation. The SSP also appealed to them to avoid sharing sensitive information related to clash between two communities. He said before sharing any information or interview, it should be ensured that the content being shared should not be prejudicial to the integrity, peace, and harmony of the nation.

Stressing on the importance of the source of any piece of information, the SSP, said content from only authenticated sources should be published.

He said, “People get influenced by reading fake news. So, it is important to make the channels aware that they should be careful.”

