Biker dies in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have booked an unidentified person on the charges of causing death by negligence and mischief. Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Gauns, Nakodar, told the police that his brother Chandar Mohan (33) was returning home on his motorcycle on the night of March 3. An unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle near a government school. He died in the road accident. Investigating officer Harinder Pal said a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Man held with illegal liquor

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. The suspect has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Kala, a resident of Udho Wal village. Investigating officer Avtar Singh said nine bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect, who was later released on bail. OC

Girl among two go missing

Phagwara: A girl and a 43-year-old man reportedly went missing. Mohinder Singh, a resident of Awann Charahmi village, told the police that his daughter Gurpreet Kaur left home on March 25, but did not return. Shamli, a resident of Rahim Pur village, told the police that her husband Sarabjit had been missing since March 16. Investigating officers Prem Lal and Balvir Singh said missing reports had been registered. OC

Two proclaimed offenders held

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (PO), who were absconding for the past several years. Station House Officer (SHO) Yadwinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Rajwinder Singh and Rashpal Singh, residents of Shankar Da Dera, Hajate Wal, falling under the Sidhama Bet police station. The accused are wanted in a case of assault.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara