Cops destroy huge cache of narcotics

Jalandhar, October 2

The City police have destroyed a huge quantity of narcotics seized under the NDPS Act at Kuantum Private Limited Papers Mill in Hoshiarpur. The police destroyed 212-kg poppy husk, 550-gm charas, about 309-gm smack, around 2-kg narcotic powder, 2.86-kg heroin, 79-kg ganja, 1.13 lakh intoxicant pills, 1,145 capsules, 272 injections and 590gm bhang seized by various police stations in the city in past few months. They said the drugs were destroyed after completing the formalities and the mandatory permission from court.

Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu said the narcotics destroyed were seized under 54 cases registered at different city police stations in the city in the recent past. He said prior to this, the narcotics seized under 96 NDPS cases had already been destroyed.

"The police are dedicated to eradicate drug menace from the city. A special drive against anti-social elements and drug peddlers was already underway, and various gangs and other persons have been arrested by the police in the recent past. Besides, in-depth investigations in various cases are going on to break the supply chain of drugs in the city," he added.

3K poppy husk destroyed

The intoxicants seized under various cases registered under the NDPS Act across various police stations in Jalandhar include 3,086-kg poppy husk, intoxicant powder weighing 6 kg and 597 gm and 4 kg and 38 gram of heroin, among other intoxicants.

All these intoxicants were recently destroyed at the PK Paper and Board Mill in Mehatpur. Over 10 gm of ice, charas weighing 745 gm, ganja weighing 440 gm, 5 gm of smack, 70 Injections, 7968 intoxicant tablets, 290 intoxicant capsules and 60 syringes have all been destroyed.

