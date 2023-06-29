 Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins : The Tribune India

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

25 tippers, two excavator machines pressed into service, more on the way

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

MPs Balbir Singh Seechewal and Sushil Rinku oversee desilting work. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 28

The government has started removing the soil gathered under the Gidderpindi railway bridge. A total of 25 tippers and two excavator machines have been pressed into service for the job.

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal had been demanding the removal of soil from under the bridge.

Notably, the previous spell of heavy rainfall in the state wreaked havoc in several areas of Gidderpindi, Nakodar, Shahkot and Kapurthala as the heavy silt deposited on the foot of the girders of the bridge prevented smooth flow of water and caused it to flow at a much higher mark than ideal. As a result, water seeped into river-side villages causing much damage to the villages.

A poclain machine loads a truck with sand at Gidderpindi. Tribune Photo

In a meeting held under the chairmanship of Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on June 12, the issue of soil removal from under the Giddarpindi railway bridge was also discussed. The meeting was held in reference to the letter written by Seechewal to the Chief Minister. Today, Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and Lok Sabha MP Shushil Rinku inspected the work of removal of soil from under the Gidderpindi railway bridge, built on Sutlej.

Amarinder Singh Pandher, XEN, Drainage Department, said the government has started the soil extraction work only after the tender for soil extraction was floated on June 23.

He said MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, Nakodar MLA Bibi Inderjit Kaur, Dharamkot Constituency MLA Devinderjit Singh Ladi and other officials of the department visited the Gidderpindi bridge. People of the area also demanded to remove the soil from under the bridge.

Flood Prevention Committee president Kulwinder Singh said work should be carried out day and night as the monsoon season has started.

Dushant Chaudhary, official of the company which took the contract for soil extraction, said around 25 tippers and two excavator machines are plying daily to extract soil. He said soon more machines will be arranged to speed up the work and the number of tippers is also being increased daily.

Seechewal said the need of the hour is to clean all the rivers of Punjab. He said during 2019 floods, the state government had to bear a loss of around Rs 1,200 crore. He added that during the karsewa in the year 2020, the flow of Sutlej was changed with the support of the devotees. He thanked the CM for paying attention to the cleanliness of canal water and rivers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP gives 'in-principle support' to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

2
World

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

3
Nation

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

4
Diaspora

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

5
Punjab

Stadium did not meet ICC standards, BCCI official says after Punjab minister alleges 'political interference' over Mohali's omission from World Cup fixtures

6
Nation

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP's Deoband

7
Nation

IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed CBI Special Director

8
Nation EXPLAINER

‘Pasmandas': How and why this category of Indian Muslims has become BJP's ‘focus’

9
Punjab

Punjab businessman kills man to fake own death, claim insurance money

10
Himachal

4 die in car accident in Shimla district

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

Nod to ~3.7L cr farm plan with ‘go organic’ message

Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message

Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure

Sugarcane price hiked by ~10, to fetch ~315/quintal

Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal

Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014

AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate

AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate

Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...

Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation

Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation

Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28

Bad loans fall to 10-year low: RBI

Bad loans fall to 10-year low: RBI


Cities

View All

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Tomato prices soar across Amritsar district due to dip in supply

Pathetic parks: Official apathy turns Shakti Nagar park into garbage dumping site

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Tahli Wala bazaar residents

700 ETT educators take up promotion issue with Punjab govt

Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda

Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda

550 doctors to be recruited in Punjab, says Health Minister

UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

At Rs 60-90 per kg in Chandigarh, tomatoes burn a hole

Chandigarh to have six new fuel stations

PU gains, but still not in top 1,000 universities of world

Dera Bassi tray factory gutted in major fire

‘Sahil stabbed Sakshi 20 times’: Delhi police file 640-page chargesheet

‘Sahil stabbed Sakshi 20 times’: Delhi police file 640-page chargesheet

Man booked on charge of posing as Delhi L-G, had contacted 2 DDA officers online

Award projects only after approval from local bodies: PWD to officials

Delhi government has released Rs 100 cr for DU colleges, says Atishi

Bodies of three men recovered

Former Nagar Panchayat head found dead at home

Former Nagar Panchayat head found dead at home

Neglected Chandan Nagar park turns into parking lot

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

99.8% in favour of Uniform Civil Code, reveals survey

Hanging wires on Garha Road irk residents, authorities in slumber

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Choked Barewal drain worries Panj Peer Road area residents in Ludhiana

International airport terminal at Halwara nears completion as deadline inches closer

Sewer connections of 9 units snapped in Ludhiana

Over 1 lakh challans issued in 6 months for traffic violations in Ludhiana

Villagers clash over auction of land reserved for SC residents

Villagers clash over auction of land reserved for SC residents

Patiala man, two sons killed in UP mishap

Six arrested for ‘killing’ man to claim insurance money

Minister visits midwifery training Institute

Patiala cricket club win series