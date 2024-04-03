EPFO writes to police

Jalandhar, April 2
The office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has written to the Phagwara police seeking registration of FIRs against two firms for not depositing the PF deducted from the salaries of its employees.
As per records from the EPFO office, an amount of Rs 1.15 crore, which was deducted from the salaries of around 1,000 employees of JCT Mill for the months of January, February and March last year, is yet to be deposited with it.
As per the norms, the amount is to be transferred to the PF account of the employees within 15 days. The matter came to the knowledge of the officials during an audit of the accounts.
The EPFO has reportedly written to the Phagwara police to lodge an FIR against the mill owners for the alleged violations of Sections 406 and 409 of the PF Regulation Act.
Likewise, as per records, Wahid Sandhar Sugar Mill has not deposited the PF amount worth Rs 56.08 lakh of 300 employees between July 2021 and October 2022. The EPFO has sought the registration of an FIR against the sugar mill too.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...