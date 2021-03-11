Ex-serviceman felicitated as he turns 100

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 20

Subedar Major Darshan Singh Atwal (Retd) of 4 Sikh Regiment, who had turned 100-year-old recently was felicitated by the Vajra Corps.

A resident of Khurdpur village near Adampur, he was enrolled in the Army on April 1 1940. A veteran of World War II, 1948 Jammu and Kashmir operations, 1962 and 1965 Wars, he had retired on March 31, 1968 after 28 years of distinguished service to the country. The Junior Commissioned Officer has the unique honour of having his son Sepoy Paramjit Singh fight beside him and making the supreme sacrifice in the Barki sector on September 12, 1965. As per the traditions of the Indian Army, Brigadier Sanjog Negi, Station Commander, Jalandhar Cantt, felicitated the veteran on behalf of all ranks of Vajra Corps.