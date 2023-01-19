Faculty development event at Apeejay

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: On the second day of a faculty development programme on National Education Policy at Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Dr Sunit Kaur, head of Department of English, and Dr Jagmohan Mago, associate professor, Department of Computer Science, were present as resource speakers. Dr Sunit Kaur expressed her views on the importance of ‘Multidisciplinary and holistic education’. India has a long tradition of holistic and multidisciplinary learning, history of which can be traced to universities such as Takshashila and Nalanda. Dr Sunit explained the subtle difference among multi-disciplinary, interdisciplinary and trans-disciplinary approach with effective examples. Dr Mago emphasised on the subject of Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and said that now students could get education by registering themselves in different institutions at the same time with their interest and convenience. ABC will serve as student’s universal roll number and their credits obtained from different institutions will be accumulated in it and the institution from which the student will do the Discipline Specific Course (DSC) can redeem these credits and award him a certificate, diploma or degree. He added that these credits will be valid for 7 years. Dr Supreet Talwar, head of Economics Department, expressed gratitude to principal Neerja Dhingra for organising faculty development programme on such an important and thought-provoking topic and resource speakers Dr Sunit Kaur and Dr Jagmohan Mago. On this occasion, representatives of mentees colleges of Apeejay — Ramgarhia College Phagwara, Janta College Kartarpur, and BLM College, Nawanshahr, participated.

PCM SD organises workshop

The Department of Cosmetology of PCM SD College for Women organised a workshop on ‘Hair Rebounding’ by Sagar, an expert on the subject. He gave a live demonstration on hair rebonding. He delivered a discourse on hair-analysis techniques, product knowledge and steps of rebounding. Students of different classes participated in the workshop. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, senior vice-president Shri Vinod Dada and principal Pooja Prashar felicitated the student for their participation. She also praised the efforts of the Department of Cosmetology for organising such events for over all development of the students.

Kids competition at innocent hearts

Innokids of Innocent Hearts organised a show and tell competition for students. The theme was — Children’s favourite toy and cartoon. Children participated in the competition with great enthusiasm. They brought their favorite toys with them. The children described beautifully about their favourite toy or cartoon in few lines with great enthusiasm and confidence. Everyone in audience was surprised with amazing performances of children. Deputy director Innokids Alka Arora praised their presentation. She stated that the purpose of this competition was to increase the confidence of children. Anaisha, Nikunj Kakkar, Rayana, Vani Chopra of Green Model Town secured the first spot. In Loharan, Sachipreet Kaur, Atharva Khanna, and Sirat got the first position. Armaan Hargun in Cantt Jandiala Road and Siya and Netanya in Kapurthala Road got first position.

National Startup Day celebrated

Institution’s Innovation Counsel (IIC), Technology Business Incubator (TBI) and Team Technical Affairs (TTA) of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, in collaboration with Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) organised a one-day event to celebrate the National Startup Day. The venture was for the students as well as the faculty members to celebrate the startup spirit on the campus. Coordinator start up activity Prof RS Bharj discussed the necessity of startup in the contemporary era and the startup policy at NITJ. This was followed by a lecture of Shibananda Dash, chief executive officer, TBI NIT, Jalandhar, who discussed at length the startup ecosystem in India and admired the valuable contribution made by the young entrepreneurs in India. Dr Sukhwinder Singh, assistant professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, related the topic with the Startup ecosystem in NITJ.