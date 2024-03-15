Lecture on Army recruitment

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

The 2 Punjab NCC Battalion on Thursday organised a lecture at Doaba College regarding the opportunities to obtain commission in Indian Army and Agniveer recruitment process.

The chief guest of the programme, Col Vinod Joshi, Commanding Officer, delivered a two-hour lecture on the opportunities for getting commissions in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and how to prepare for it. The lecture started with the NCC song.

Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Principal Doaba College, Lieutenant Rahul Bhardwaj and other staff members warmly welcomed the battalion officers. Col Joshi told the students about the working procedure of the Indian Army. He said that the Army not only protects the country at the borders but also helps during natural calamities.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agniveers #Doaba #Indian Army