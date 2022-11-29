Nakodar: Man consumes poison, dies

Nakodar: A man named Paramvir Singh allegedly died by suicide on Saturday. The mother of the deceased told the police that her son had consumed some poisonous substance. Investigating officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said that the police, acting under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. OC
Three booked for murder attempt
Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons on charges of attempt to murder and committing crimes with a common intention. Investigating officer Sukhwindar Pal Singh said the accused have been identified as Amolak Singh, Preeta and Billa. Sahil Kumar, a Himachal Pradesh native who has been residing in Kullar, has told the police that the accused had attacked him on November 22 with the intention to kill him. He was left seriously injured in the attack. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 307, 451, 323, 324 and 34 of the IPC. OC
House burgled, case registered
Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked some unidentified persons on the charge of stealing some items from a house. Lakhvir Singh — a resident of Khiva village — has told the police that some unidentified persons had broken into the house of his nephew on the night of November 26, and decamped with an LCD. Investigating officer Sukhwindar Pal Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code in this regard. OC
One held with gun, 10 bullets
Hoshiarpur: The district police nabbed an accused and recovered a pistol and 10 bullets from him. CIA staff incharge Balwinderpal said a special drive had been launched against anti-social elements in the area. The CIA staff had laid a special naka near Baghpur village on Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road. A .32-bore pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from a person who was passing by. A case was registered against the accused, Gurjit Saini, at the Hariana police station. OC
Six booked for kidnapping
Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked six persons — including two women — on charges of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Manjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Balwindar Kaur, her son Karamjit Singh, Anju, Shubam, Paini and Bobby. The mother of the victim has complained to the police that the accused had abducted her minor daughter. A case has been registered against the accused.
