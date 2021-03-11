Nawanshahr: Pension camps for social scheme beneficiaries from August 17

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 12

To facilitate the applicants of monthly social assistance schemes under the Social Security, Women and Child Development Department, Pension Suvidha camps have been planned from August 17 to September 28.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said District Social Security Officer Rajkiran Kaur had been assigned the responsibility of nodal officer to facilitate applicants visiting the camps. He said field officers of the Department of Revenue And Rehabilitation, Executive Officers of Municipal Councils, District Development and Panchayat Officer and Child Development and Project Officers had been entrusted with the task of making necessary arrangements for the camps so that the applicants would be facilitated in a well-planned manner.

Rajkiran Kaur said as per the schedule, seven mega camps will be held in rural and urban areas in the first phase and the first camp would be organised at Government Primary School, Taunsa, on August 17 where people from the surrounding 21 villages could avail benefits. Second camp would be held at Government High School Main Road, Pojewal, on August 24 which will cater to seven nearby villages.