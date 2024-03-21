NDRF holds demo at Sainik School

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 20

The 7th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday held lectures and demonstrations for students of Sainik School, Kapurthala.

A total of 10 members of the NDRF team along with Inspector Neeraj Kumar visited the school campus where they delivered lectures and held demonstrations of various activities for the safe evacuation conducted by them. Students were given demonstration on doing dressings and tying bandages, CPR, lifting and moving victims and preparing improvised stretcher. A drill was held to show the functioning of improvised floating devices.

Fire emergency management like safety and use of fire extinguishers was explained to the Sainik School cadets. The NDRF team also briefed students about the do’s and don’ts on prevention and management of thunderstorm, lightening and heat wave. A drill on evacuation during earthquake was also conducted.

A total of 245 boys and 26 girls attended the session along with schoolteachers.

