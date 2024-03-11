Phagwara girl felicitated for clearing PCS (Judicial) exam

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 10

Nearly a dozen social and educational organisations including the local Blood Bank, Sarb Naujawan Sabha, GRD Educational Institutions, Rotary Club, Jaycees, Lions Club, Phagwara Environment Association, Senior Citizens Council, Citizens Welfare Society, Citizens Rights Forum and Brahm Kumaris, today honoured Ravinder Rai with “Pride of Phagwara” award for her selection as Judge after clearing the PCS (Judicial) exam.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, SP, urged the girls to work hard and grow in every field.

