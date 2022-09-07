Phagwara: Man held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have arrested a peddler and recovered 170 intoxicating tablets, one country-made .315 bore pistol and two live cartridges from his possession on Monday. Rawalpindi SHO Surjit Singh Patar said the accused was walking towards Ramgarh village and was nabbed at a check point. A case under the NDPS and Arms Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Scrap worth Rs 1 lakh stolen

Phagwara: A scrap store was reportedly burgled at local Hoshiarpur road here on Sunday night. Scrap dealer Balwinder Ram told the police that he closed his store on Sunday night and found scrap worth about Rs 1 lakh missing when he returned to the store on Monday morning. The police scanned CCTVs and found three unidentified thieves loading the scrap in their trolley. The police are investigating the matter but no arrest has been made so far. oc

Industrialist, 9 others booked

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Akali leader Ranjit Singh Khurana against a renowned industrialist of Phagwara, the police have registered a case against nine persons. The booked persons include local industrialist Punit Miglani and his son Ishaan, resident of Nehru Nagar, and his other accomplice Shiv Kumar. They have been booked under various sections of the IPC for allegedly trespassing and attempting to illegally encroach a building of the complainant. Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said probe was on. No arrest has been made so far. oc

7 booked for assaulting man

Phillaur: The police have booked seven persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a man. Investigating Officer Dalwara Singh said the accused had been identified as Satanam Singh of Burj Hassan village, his wife Dalip Kaur, Jaswindar Singh, Gori, Jasprit Singh and Raju all residents of Burj Hassan village and Sonu of Doullewal village in Moga. Sunni Deol of Burj Hassan village complained to the police that the accused assaulted and injured him. The IO said a case had been registered. oc

Purse containing Rs 20K snatched

Phillaur: The police have arrested a villager on the charge of snatching cash from a woman. Investigating Officer Lavindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Gurjant Singh of Burj Hassan village. Kuldip Kaur wife of Kashmir Singh of Kot Badal Khan village had complained to the police that the accused snatched her purse containing Rs 20,000. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused. oc

Scooter stolen outside bank

Phagwara: An Activa scooter, parked outside the Phagwara branch of IndusInd Bank, was stolen on Monday. Phagwara resident Kuldip Kumar told the police that he went inside the bank after parking his scooter before the bank and found it missing when he came out. A case has been registered.