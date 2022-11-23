PO nabbed after 2 yrs in nakodar

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last two years. The SHO said the accused had been identified as Sukhwindar Singh of Mallian Kala village. The accused was wanted in a case of negligent act which could have spread infection of a disease dangerous to life. OC

2 arrested for killing youth

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested two villagers on the charges of killing a 30-year-old youth, whose dead body was found from fields. The investigating officer said the suspects had been identified as Jaswant Singh of Vehran village and Deepak of Baghela village. OC

4 held with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested four drug peddlers including a woman from different places and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from them . The police have recovered 65-gm intoxicating powder from two smugglers during at a naka. The suspects have been identified as Gagandeep Singh and Baldev Singh. The Sadar police arrested Manjit Singh, alias Mangu, and recovered 48 bottles of liquor from him. The Garhdiwala police arrested Shakuntala Devi of Johlan and seized 30,000 ml of illicit liquor from her. The Mahilpur police arrested Maninder Singh of Bhana and recovered a large quantity of sedative drugs and injections from him. OC

4 mobiles found from central Jail

Hoshiarpur: The Central Jail administration has recovered four mobile phones during a special search operation in the jail. Superintendent Central Jail Anurag Azad said a special search operation was conducted in the jail. Three hidden mobile phones were traced with the help of non linear junction detector device. A mobile phone was also recovered from an inmate. The police was informed about it for getting First information reports registered in this regard. OC

3 robeers held with weapons

Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police have arrested three robbers with illegal weapons. They were arrested following a tip-off about their presence in Jhanjoti village. The robbers have been identified as Pardeep Singh of Rajasansi, Gurpreet Singh of Maqboolpura and Mandeep Singh of Harsha Chhina. ASI Gurjit Singh said the police have seized a pistol and 14 bullets from their possession. The cops are currently looking into the suspects’ past record.