Residents meet DC, submit memorandum

Jalandhar, December 6

Members of the Royal Club, representing residents of Ram Nagar and Gandhi Nagar localities, today met Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh. They handed over a memorandum to him, demanding construction of a railway underbridge in their area.

PWD awaits payment Suraj Birdi, general secretary of Royal Club, said a team of the PWD had visited their localities and sought Rs 2 lakh from the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, to engage technical consultant for preparing the drawing, carrying out feasibility and soil investigation. However, more than six months had elapsed, but payment had not been made to the PWD.

They said their colonies were surrounded by railway lines, drains and institutions affecting their connectivity with the adjoining areas. So, an underbridge is desperately required for better access.

Suraj Birdi, general secretary of the club, said: Both localities are densely populated areas and are cut off from all sides. While one side is covered by Bist Doab Canal, another one is covered by DAV Institutions. The third side is covered by the busy Amritsar railway line and the fourth one is covered by Ferozepur railway line.”

He said they had been demanding a railway underbridge in the area since long, but all their pleas fell on deaf ears. He said they had taken up the matter with the local MLA, MP and officials of both previous and present government, but no one was paying heed to their genuine demand.

