SAD, AAP protest outside ED office

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 4

Following the arrest of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Honey in a case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act late last night, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders lodged a protest outside the office of the Enforcement Directorate here on Cool Road on Friday.

Jalandhar West candidate of AAP Sheetal Angural and supporters of Jalandhar Cantt candidate Surinder Sodhi lodged a protest against Channi and the state government. They blamed Channi and the Congress leadership for indulging in illegal sand mining and minting crores of rupees.

Youth Akali Dal district president Sukhminder S Rajpal also demanded the arrest of Channi. “The Congress CM has got exposed for his illegal gratifications. He had parked the ill-gotten money at the place of his wife’s sister’s son and the ED has exposed it. It is time that he should step down himself or the party removes him,” the Akali leaders said.