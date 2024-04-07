SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

As wheat arrival in grain markets is expected from April 10 onwards, SDMs of Nakodar, Shahkot and Jalandhar-1 today visited various mandis to review the arrangements for smooth procurement during this season.

The district has set the target to procure nearly 5.18 lakh MT wheat during the season. For this, adequate arrangements have been made in 80 mandis in the district.

Nakodar SDM Gursimran Singh, Shahkot SDM Rishab Bansal and Jalandhar-1 SDM Balbir Raj, along with officials from the Mandi Board, procurement agencies and food supply, visited mandis at Nakodar, Shahkot and Kartarpur today.

They also talked with arhtiyas to ensure proper arrangements to tackle any adverse weather conditions. They also checked arrangements such as drinking water and electricity in mandis so that farmers do not face any difficulties.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar