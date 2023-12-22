SDO, fitter helper in VB net for seeking Rs 1L bribe

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 21

As part of its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Agamjot Singh, SDO, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Kapurthala, and Manjit Singh, Fitter Helper, posted in his office, for demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson for the VB said the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged by a civil contractor, Jatinder Singh, a resident of Sular Road, Patiala, on the Chief Minister Anti-Corruption Action Line.

The spokesperson said the complainant mentioned that his construction firm, M/s Guraya Contractors, Patiala, was allotted two works at PTU, Kapurthala. The suspects imposed a penalty of Rs 2,49,824 on the firm for delay in one of the works.

The SDO and the fitter helper threatened to lodge a criminal complaint against him if he didn’t pay Rs 7 lakh as a bribe.

The complainant revealed that the deal was struck at Rs 1 lakh. However, he deposited Rs 1,59,951 as penalty amount with the department after the suspects threatened to lodge a complaint against him in this regard. The contractor recorded the conversation in which the suspects were demanding bribe.

The spokesperson said after investigating the complaint, the VB Jalandhar range arrested the SDO and the fitter helper after finding them guilty of demanding bribe from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act

was registered against them at the VB police station, Jalandhar range. The suspects will be produced before a court tomorrow. Further investigations were on into the matter.

