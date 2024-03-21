Student’s cellphone snatched

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: An unidentified person snatched a mobile phone from an LPU student near Law Gate, Maheru, on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Shubham, a resident of Bassi Apartment, near LPU. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of IPC in this regard.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara