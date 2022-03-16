Students union to hold convention on April 3

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

Under the banner of All-India Forum to Right to Education, a joint meeting of the Punjab Students Union and other public organisations was held at Desh Bhagat Yaadgar Hall today to discuss the roadmap to hold a state-wide protest against the New Education Policy introduced by the Central government.

The members in the meeting formed a five-member coordination committee and decided to hold a state-level convention on April 3 at Desh Bhagat Yaadgar Hall in Jalandhar wherein the keynote speaker Prof Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, will address the gathering.

The members said they have decided to hold conventions throughout the state to protest against the NEP-2020 as through this, the BJP government, backed by the RSS, was trying to spread its fascist agenda and are depriving the students of the marginalised sections of society of their Right to Education.

They further said under this policy, the concepts of democracy and secularism have been removed from the syllabus, which is against the Constitution of the country. Besides, the syllabus like medieval (caste system, racism, communal hatred and anti-feminist mentality), unscientific interests and values were being imposed on children in today’s scientific age. “The policy is aimed at implementing privatisation and saffronisation in the field of education,” they added.

Tirath Singh Bassi, Kulwinder Singh Jason from Democratic Teachers Front, Kuldeep Walia from Government Teachers Union, Gurmeet Singh Kotli, Mangaljit Pandori and Varjit Kaur were present at the meeting.