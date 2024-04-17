SVEEP: Construction workers engaged through street theatre

Hoshiarpur, April 16
As part of efforts to ensure maximum participation of all sections of society in the voting process, a different kind of SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activity was conducted at the local Labour Chowk under the leadership of District SVEEP Nodal Officer-cum-Assistant Director, Youth Services, Preet Kohli. He along with dhol player Ritika Saini, a girl student, Assistant SVEEP Nodal Officer Ankur Sharma, Assistant Nodal Officer Rajneesh Guliyani and Neeraj Dhiman, engaged the construction workers through street theatre.
The construction workers were made aware about voting through theatre art and the importance of voting was explained to them in a dramatic manner.
Preet Kohli reached Labour Chowk with his team and started playing the tambourine in his familiar style. Ritika Saini, a student of Railway Mandi School, supported them with the beats of the drum (Dhol). He exhorted voters not to miss out on voting in the Lok Sabha elections. The first time young voters also administered oath to the passers-by on their responsibility towards voting. Apart from NCC cadets, social workers Jaswinder Singh, Principal Karun Sharma, Jitendra Singh and Jasveer Singh were among those present on the occasion.
