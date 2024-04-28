Three arrested for drug smuggling

Phillaur, April 27
The Phillaur police, led by Station House Officer Neeraj Kumar, have arrested three persons on the charge of drug smuggling and recovered 25 gm of heroin and Rs 52,000 drug money from their possession last night.
The accused were identified as Gaurav Rubi of Goraya, Satwant Singh Sonu of Dosanjh Kalan and Paramjit Singh of Rajpur (Goraya) village.
According to the police, the three accused were nabbed at a check point near Apra road. The police have also impounded the car in which they were travelling.
All three arrested accused were produced before a local Judicial Magistrate, who sent them to police remand for three days.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian men's team upsets Olympic champions South Korea to bag historic gold in Archery World Cup after 14 years
This is Indian men's recurve team's maiden triumph over the ...
Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns
In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely...
Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib
With this announcement, the SAD has fielded party candidates...
Mumbai police arrest actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons
Police have registered a case and initiated investigation