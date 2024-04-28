Three arrested for drug smuggling

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, April 27

The Phillaur police, led by Station House Officer Neeraj Kumar, have arrested three persons on the charge of drug smuggling and recovered 25 gm of heroin and Rs 52,000 drug money from their possession last night.

The accused were identified as Gaurav Rubi of Goraya, Satwant Singh Sonu of Dosanjh Kalan and Paramjit Singh of Rajpur (Goraya) village.

According to the police, the three accused were nabbed at a check point near Apra road. The police have also impounded the car in which they were travelling.

All three arrested accused were produced before a local Judicial Magistrate, who sent them to police remand for three days.