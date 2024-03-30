Three nabbed with illicit liquor, 700 intoxicant tablets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

During a search operation at Sohal Khurd village here yesterday, the Nakodar city police arrested three persons with illicit liquor and intoxicant tablets.

The police got a tip-off that Jadvinder Singh, alias Kindi, a resident of Sohal Khurd village, was indulged in illegal liquor trade for the past some time. Acting on the tip-off, a police party raided the house of the suspect and recovered 22 litres of illicit liquor. The police arrested the suspect. A case Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against the suspect at the Nakodar police station.

During the search operation, ASI City Nakodar Hans Raj, along with a woman police officer, recovered 700 intoxicant tablets from Jasvir Singh, alias Babbu, and his wife Jaswinder Kaur, residents of Sohal Khurd. The police arrested the duo. A case under Sections 22B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the duo at the Nakodar city police station.

During investigation, the duo revealed that their son Jatinder Singh, alias Sunny, a resident of the same village, gave them intoxicant tablets. The police registered a case against Sunny, who is absconding. The police said cases under the NDPS and Arms Act were already registered against Jasvir and his wife Jaswinder.

