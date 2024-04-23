Two killed, 1 hurt as car crashes into harvester

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

Two persons were killed while another suffered injuries after a car rammed into a combine harvester on the national highway near Rama Mandi late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Bhogpur, and Kapil Kumar Gupta, a resident of Kishanpura in Jalandhar. The injured person, identified as Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, is undergoing treatment.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the front portion of the car was completely damaged in the mishap. Gurpreet died on the spot, while Kapil succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The accident led to a huge traffic jam on the highway. The Sadak Surakhya Force, along with the Cantonment police, shifted the victims to the hospital.

According to information, the car initially hit a truck which was overtaking. As a result, the car driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the combine harvester from the rear.

The police said legal proceedings had been initiated against the unidentified truck driver.

Couple killed in accident

Phagwara: A couple died in a road accident here. Investigating officer (IO) Davinder Singh said the deceased had been identified as Harinder Singh (26), a resident of Birr Baloki village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, and his wife Sandeep Kaur (23). The IO said acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, the police handed over the bodies to the family after the post-mortem examination. OC

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi