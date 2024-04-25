Two killed in road accident

Phagwara: Two youths died in a road accident here. Investigating officer (IO) Parwinder Singh said the deceased had been identified as Sukhjivan Jot Kumar (29) and his friend Mandeep Singh (27), residents of Jalal Pur village falling under the Lohian Khas police station. Acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, the police handed over the bodies to the families after the post-mortem examination. OC
23-year-old girl goes missing
Phagwara: A 23-year-old girl, a resident of Aadramaan village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, has been missing for the past fortnight. Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the victim had been identified as Ramandeep Kaur (23), alias Pinki. She left home on April 9, but did not return home. The IO said a missing report had been lodged.
